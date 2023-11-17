HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — With less than a week to go before Thanksgiving, many of you are preparing to take a trip.

The Transportation Security Administration is bracing for record-breaking numbers over the Thanksgiving holiday. They expect to screen 30 million passengers over the 12-day holiday period.

The busiest days at airports are expected to be Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday, then Sunday and Monday for return flights.

Scott Robinson, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 448, said they are experiencing some staffing shortages, but nothing that should slow them down.

“Staffing is tight with the agency and the agency is struggling to attract new applicants, Robinson said. “However, the officers who are on duty are dedicated to their job and will do their very best to keep you and your loved ones safe.”

He said a pay bump was just given to officers to bring them closer to what other federal employees make, but they are still fighting to keep that funding coming.

Robinson said you may see more TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport next week, especially Tuesday, advocating for HR 3394, which is otherwise known as the “Fund the TSA Act.”

“What that does is it would have the 9/11 fees that are assessed go directly to TSA to fund the operation,” Robinson said, “rather than going to the general fund to be spent however by elected officials.”

He said fighting for this legislation is important for the future of the TSA.

“It would fund pay increases, future pay increases, equipment purchases, training, things that would make the operation all the more effective,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the legislation has been introduced, but they’re asking people to call their local congressmen and women to help get this signed into law.