NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — How many times have you stood in a long TSA line or been stuck while agents shut down a lane to do a bag check?

The Transportation Security Administration set up a sort of show-and-tell at Norfolk International Airport Thursday to help travelers keep the line moving.

TSA supervisor Cordelia Magwood said the top things that slow down their process are liquids, gels, aerosols and paste.

If you can drink it, pour it, spray it or spread it, it’s got to be travel sized.

“There are times when we’ll have two lanes stopped because we have too many bag checks to do,” said Jeffrey Horowitz, the TSA assistant federal security director in Norfolk.

Horowitz advises travelers to “know before you go.” That is, know what’s inside your bags and pockets.

“Start with an empty bag,” he said. “If you can do that, we’ll save a lot of time.”

Empty every pocket and pouch and check inside the liner. Travelers often tell TSA they forgot items, including weapons, that were in their bags.

“This year, so far, we have 27 firearms,” Horowitz said. “It’s going to be a record year. We still got a couple of months to go and we’ve got holiday travel.”

This summer, TSA officers in Norfolk stopped a Missouri man from bringing a loaded gun onto a plane.

Weapons of any kind are not permitted in carry-on luggage. If you are bringing them, they must be properly stored and packed inside checked luggage. Forgetting could cost you up to $15,000 in civil penalties, along with criminal charges.

If you’re unsure about an item, go to the TSA homepage or app and type in a search. You can also send TSA a message on Facebook, X or send a text.