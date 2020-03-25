Live Now
Truck strikes Virginia state trooper’s vehicle from behind on I-95 in Sussex County; minor injuries reported

The state trooper’s car (Virginia State Police photo)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia State Police trooper and a Maryland man received minor injuries after the man’s pickup truck slammed into the rear of the trooper’s car during rainy conditions Wednesday morning on I-95.

State Police say the crash happened around 8 a.m. on southbound I-95 in Sussex County, south of Route 602.

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck, Jerry Lee Vick, lost control of his vehicle, ran off the road and struck the trooper’s car in the rear.

Vick’s vehicle following the crash. (Virginia State Police photo)

Both the trooper and Vick suffered minor, non life-threatening injuries, police say.

Vick, of Fort Washington, Maryland, was charged with reckless driving.

