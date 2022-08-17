NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is in critical condition after crashing off of I-664 on the Peninsula on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. near Chestnut Avenue at the Newport News/Hampton line, in front of the sign for the Newsome House Museum exit. The truck had a big fall after crashing through the guardrail and going over the embankment.

Virginia State Police say the driver was taken to Riverside Regional in critical condition.

The Hampton Fire Department is working a hazmat scene, police say, and CSX has responded due to the truck’s proximity to railroad tracks. Crews are awaiting heavy tow trucks to move the tractor-trailer.

A truck crashed off I-664 on the Peninsula on August 17, 2022 (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

A truck crashed off I-664 on the Peninsula on August 17, 2022 (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

A truck crashed off I-664 on the Peninsula on August 17, 2022 (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

No lanes of I-664 have been closed.

It’s unclear what led to the crash at this time, or what exactly the truck was carrying. Check back on updates to this breaking news.