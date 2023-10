ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Eight people were taken to the hospital after a person drove a truck into the Happy Buffet on Route 13 in Onley Monday afternoon.

The Tasley Volunteer Fire Department says crews responded just after 12:30 p.m. and found the Toyota Tundra partway into the building.

Eight people in total were taken across the street to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation and Happy Buffet was ordered to close for structural evaluation.