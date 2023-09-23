HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tropical Storm Ophelia has caused more than 96,000 power outages in Virginia and North Carolina.

Currently, there are 14,8000 customers without power. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy said more outages could occur as the storm moves across our area.

The storm’s biggest impact has been in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina. At the height of the storm, around midnight, 22,000 customers were with power. Around 6:30 a.m. 10,000 customers were still without power. Dominion say about 9,000 customer were sill without power at 8 a.m.

The spokesperson said as power is restored, Dominion will continue to shift resources to areas with remaining customer outages.

