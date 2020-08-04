Tropical storm Isaias damages multiple businesses in Courtland, Route 58 blocked

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Damage from tropical storm Isaias was reported throughout the Courtland area on Tuesday, with significant damage at the Palm Tree Inn on U.S. 58.
The hotel’s roof was blown off early in the morning, but fortunately only minor injuries were reported, the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office says. A possible tornado touched down around 4 a.m., the sheriff’s office says.
Route 58 was closed in both directions near Old Bridge Road due to debris, and Route 211 near Southampton Pkwy. was also blocked with trees and power lines.
The Department of Corrections Farmers Market and produce warehouse was severely damaged.
Nearby Suffolk was also hard-hit, with several businesses and homes receiving major damage.
Gallery: Storm damage from tropical storm Isaias
