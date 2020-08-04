Tropical storm Isaias damages multiple businesses in Courtland, Route 58 blocked

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Damage from tropical storm Isaias was reported throughout the Courtland area on Tuesday, with significant damage at the Palm Tree Inn on U.S. 58.

The hotel’s roof was blown off early in the morning, but fortunately only minor injuries were reported, the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office says. A possible tornado touched down around 4 a.m., the sheriff’s office says.

Storm damage in Southampton County, where a tornado formed by the outer bands of tropical storm Isaias reportedly touched down early

Route 58 was closed in both directions near Old Bridge Road due to debris, and Route 211 near Southampton Pkwy. was also blocked with trees and power lines.

The Department of Corrections Farmers Market and produce warehouse was severely damaged.

Nearby Suffolk was also hard-hit, with several businesses and homes receiving major damage.

Gallery: Storm damage from tropical storm Isaias

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10