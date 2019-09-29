Trooper injured in crash during chase in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A trooper was injured in a crash when they were trying to stop a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the incident started in the westbound lanes of Route 460 around 3:30 p.m.

The trooper tried to stop a motorcycle for going 77 mph in a 55 mph zone, but the motorcyclist didn’t stop, according to State Police.

The chase ended in Surry County when the trooper lost control on a turn and crashed on Whitemarsh Road.

The trooper was not seriously hurt, but the motorcyclist got away.

State Police are still searching for the motorcyclist. The driver was wearing a black vest with a green patch that says “Chippokes K9 motorcycle club” and motorcycle was black.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 757-424-6800.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.