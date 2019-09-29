Trooper injured in crash during chase in Surry County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A trooper was injured in a crash when they were trying to stop a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the incident started in the westbound lanes of Route 460 around 3:30 p.m.

The trooper tried to stop a motorcycle for going 77 mph in a 55 mph zone, but the motorcyclist didn’t stop, according to State Police.

The chase ended in Surry County when the trooper lost control on a turn and crashed on Whitemarsh Road.

The trooper was not seriously hurt, but the motorcyclist got away.

State Police are still searching for the motorcyclist. The driver was wearing a black vest with a green patch that says “Chippokes K9 motorcycle club” and motorcycle was black.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 757-424-6800.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories