HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — ‘Triston the Warrior’ is celebrating his heart transplant anniversary.

The honor roll student is full of love and tunes.

"No more shackles. No more chains. No more bondage. I am free!"



Triston is just days away from celebrating his one year heart anniversary.



This weekend, his parents are planning the ‘Heart Warrior One-Year Anniversary’ for family and friends.

“The one-year anniversary is going to be a celebration,’ said his dad, Eric Lloyd. “It’s been wonderful. He brings so much joy and so much happiness to anyone he crosses. Anyone he meets. He’s very loving!”

Last June, his parents rushed him to Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton for shoulder pain. The young boy had suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. Days later, he was rushed to the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital and placed on the transplant list on June 15.

On June 18, 2022, he received a heart transplant. The date is now tattooed on his mom Linda Lloyd’s arm.

“It send chills up my spine because just to know the mountains that he has climbed from then to where we are 370 plus days later,” she said. “He’s had a couple of trips to CHKD. For him, his first time to back for a checkup wasn’t so bad, but for mom, I felt the tingles because of when I was there before.”

This week, the Lloyd family will return to UVA Medical Center an annual heart check-up.

His family is so excited to celebrate ‘one year rebirth.’ He was also approved for the Make a Wish Foundation.

“He’s just such a blessing,” Linda Lloyd said.

The hope is to one day meet the family responsible for donating his heart.

“He is a part of their family as well,” Eric Lloyd said, “as far as I’m concerned.”