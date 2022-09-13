PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An ex-corrections officer accused of choking a now former inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday.

Ex-master jail officer Robert Whitaker is facing one count of felony strangulation and one count of assault and battery.

Former inmate Johnnie Simmons says Whitaker strangled him back in February of 2019 after Simmons complained to Whitaker about problems with other inmates spitting in his food.

WAVY was the first news outlet to share video of the alleged assault.

Simmons says that when Whitaker tried to return him to his jail pod, Whitaker pinned him to the ground and started choking him. Simmons says he passed out and urinated on himself.

“He took me away from the other officers, and he’s choking me and said ‘Are you going to comply?’” Simmons said. “I tried to say ‘yes.’ I tried to say ‘I can’t breathe.’”

