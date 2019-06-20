Trial dates set for stepfather charged in AJ Hadsell’s murder

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of murdering his adopted stepdaughter is now scheduled to go on trial next February.

Wesley Hadsell is charged with murder in connection to the 2015 disappearance and death of Anjelica “A.J.” Hadsell. A grand jury indicted Hadsell on first- and second-degree murder charges last November.

Hadsell appeared in court Thursday morning with his new lawyer. He maintained his innocence and also waived his right to a speedy trial.

A.J. disappeared from her home in Norfolk while she was on break from Longwood University. Investigators later found her body behind a house in Southampton County.

An autopsy report later revealed the 18-year-old died as a result of homicidal violence and acute heroin poisoning.

Hadsell has not pleaded guilty to the charges and requested a trial by jury. A two-week trial is slated to begin Feb. 24, 2020.

The trial date was set during a hearing Thursday morning in Southampton County. A motions hearing was also scheduled for Aug. 15.