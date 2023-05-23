VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A trial date has been set for a woman accused of killing her two-year-old daughter at a hotel in Virginia Beach last August.

A trial date of March 4, 2024 has been set for Leandra Andrade in Virginia Beach Circuit Court. She faces charges of second-degree murder and abuse of a child – serious injury.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had asked for the upgraded charge to second-degree murder for Andrade after the medical examiner had classified her daughter’s death as a homicide.

Andrade’s two-year-old daughter, Lanoix, was found dead at the Cutty Sark Motel on Atlantic Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. last Aug. 1. Andrade, of Washington, D.C., was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital, and was later charged with child neglect with serious injury.

A copy of the search warrant indicated that police seized an empty pill container, a glass bottle with powder, a laptop, two cell phones, several flash drives and other items from Andrade’s hotel room on Aug. 1.