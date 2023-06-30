VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Losing your precious jewelry at the beach is everyone’s worst nightmare. Unfortunately, it happens.

A company called Ring Finders tries to help.

“In most cases, it’s a diamond engagement ring or wedding band,” said Chris Turner, founder of Ring Finders.

Turner and Steve Andrews both find people’s lost rings.

“It is the best feeling ever,” Turner said.

Rings Finders help people like Deja Scott, who lost her ring on the beach.

“I noticed it was slipping to my knuckles, so I was like, let me take it off and put it into the cup holder in the chair,” Scott said.

She shook the chair out to get rid of the sand and forgot about the ring. It was lost in the sand.

Scott called up the Ring Finders, but they ran into a problem.

“They had the Beach It! festival. They had this all fenced off,” Turner.

He was worried it’d be hard to find a ring with all the sand being pushed around.

Turner gave it one more shot.

“I went for a long walk and I stumbled across it,” he said.

A tearful reunion back to Scott’s hand. Her sapphire ring is now where it’s supposed to be.

“I am just so thankful. Just be careful with your stuff,” Scott said. “Something like this could be gone forever.”