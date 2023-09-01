NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Squeezing in the last trip of the summer, travelers are already aiming for the sky at Norfolk International Airport, though it’s not a smooth takeoff for all.

“Yeah, we definitely should’ve gotten here a little bit earlier,” said Elizabeth City resident Brittany Creech, “and the lines were a little bit longer to check in, so it took a little bit longer to get through, but nothing too bad. We were able to fix our flight.”

The FAA said to brace for this to be the third-busiest holiday travel weekend of the year, only behind the Juneteenth weekend, which included Father’s Day, and the President’s Day weekend.

It’s a healthy return to travel, with TSA figures showing the number of people going through airport checkpoints was 2% higher in August than in August 2019 before COVID-19 hit.

“Make sure that your baggage, there’s no issues regarding weight or anything else,” said Virginia Beach resident Robert Davenport. “Be willing to be patient along the way.”

So what are the top destinations, according to AAA?

In the U.S. — Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, New York and Las Vegas. Internationally — Vancouver, Rome, London, Dublin and Paris.

So whether you are traveling or staying put, enjoy the last reminder that summer is about to wrap up.

