The Kia after it was struck by the train (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was able to escape her car before it was struck by a CSX train last night in Southampton County.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Shady Brook Trail.

Virginia State Police say Jackie La-Tia Cooke was driving her 2012 Kia went it became disabled on the tracks. Cooke was the only person in the car and was able to get out in time.

She wasn’t injured and there was only minor damage to the train.

It’s unclear at this time how Cooke’s car became disabled.