A trailer came loose from a truck Thursday in Surry County, hitting power lines on the side of the road. (Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A trailer came loose from a truck Thursday in Surry County, hitting power lines on the side of the road.

Virginia State Police said they were at the scene as of 12:51 p.m. with VDOT at Virginia Route 10 and Route 627. The road was closed and Dominion Energy was on the way to assess the scene.

A trailer came loose from a truck Thursday in Surry County, hitting power lines on the side of the road. (Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

A trailer came loose from a truck Thursday in Surry County, hitting power lines on the side of the road. (Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

There have been no reports of injuries or power outages due to the crash. Check back for updates.