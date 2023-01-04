VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic shift will begin as early as next week on westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay in Virginia Beach to allow for road construction and utility work.

Contractor crews will put the traffic shift into place as early as Jan. 10, with the existing two lanes of westbound traffic toward the Hilltop area shifting to the south (to the left for drivers) about 12 feet between the bridge over Linkhorn Bay and Winwood Drive. Single-lane closures will be in place temporarily while crews put the new traffic pattern into place.

Once finished, the traffic pattern will be in place for about six months, and access to properties in the area of the traffic shift will be maintained throughout.

The city is asking drivers to stay alert when driving through the work zone and to obey the reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Work is weather-dependent and the schedule is subject to change.