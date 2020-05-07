Traffic on I-64 East at HRBT to be stopped briefly at times from Thursday night through Friday rush hour

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Traffic will be briefly stopped about every 30 minutes on the Norfolk side of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel from Thursday night through Friday rush hour as trucks carrying materials for the bridge-tunnel’s expansion come and go.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the trucks will enter the project site from westbound I-64, make deliveries, and then be released in groups every minutes, starting around 10:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday rush hour.

The trucks will leave on the eastbound side, causing brief stoppages for them to safely enter the interstate.