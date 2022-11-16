PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of November 14 through November 20. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it.

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

Continuous, weekend closures of I-64 west ramp to Route 168 south/Chesapeake Expressway from 9 p.m. on Nov. 11 to 5 a.m. on Nov. 14, and from 9 p.m. on Nov. 18 to 5 a.m. on Nov. 21

Overnight closure of the on-ramp from George Washington Highway south to I-64 east Nov. 15-17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, James City County/New Kent County:

Intermittent stoppages on the following on- and off-ramps on I-64 west Nov. 13-19 from as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): Route 607/Croaker Road, Norge/Toano (exit 231A/B) Route 30/Old Stage Road, West Point/Toano (exit 227)



I-264 West Downtown Tunnel

Full closure in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, November 20 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

I-264, Portsmouth:

Alternating, full closure of the on- and off-ramps on I-264 west Nov. 13-19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): Frederick Boulevard (exit 5) Portsmouth Boulevard (exit 4) Victory Boulevard (exit 3) Greenwood Drive (exit 2)



I-664, Hampton/Newport News:

Alternating, full closure of the on- and off-ramps on I-664 south Nov. 13-19 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously): Power Plant Parkway/Powhatan Parkway (exit 2) Aberdeen Road (exit 3) Chestnut Avenue (exit 4)



Laskin Road, Virginia Beach:

Alternating, single-lane closures on eastbound Laskin Road from Nevan Road to Winwood Drive continue through Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 164, Portsmouth:

Single-lane closures including brief, intermittent stoppages on Route 164 (Western Freeway) in both directions between I-664 to College Drive Nov. 19 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. due to utility work by Dominion Energy.

Traffic in the News

