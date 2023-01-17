SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus Tuesday afternoon on Pruden Boulevard in Suffolk leaked diesel fuel on the road but caused no injuries to any of the seven people involved, a city official said.

The crash took place around 3:22 p.m. in the 4100 block of Pruden Boulevard.

According to city of Suffolk spokeswoman Jennifer Moore, no schoolchildren were on the bus at the time of the incident, but Pruden Boulevard in the area is shut down due to an estimated 50 gallons of diesel fuel on the road.