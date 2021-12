SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer crash has shut down Route 35 at Peters Bridge Road in Sussex County.

Virginia State Police say the truck overturned just before 8:45 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or the cause of the crash at this time, but police said the road was still shutdown and VDOT was rerouting traffic.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.