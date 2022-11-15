A tractor-trailer overturned on US-58 in Suffolk the afternoon of Nov. 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Nick Bak)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash.

VDOT tweeted about the crash at 3:20 p.m.

Crash: WB on US-58 at 3.0mi south of I-664 in Suffolk. All WB travel lanes closed. 3:20PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) November 15, 2022

An image shared with WAVY shows the tractor-trailer on its side, across three lanes of US-58 and partly in the wood line. Nick Bak posted the image just after 3 p.m. and said the crash scene is right before the weigh station, coming from Chesapeake.

Again, this is in the westbound lanes.

Expect delays if you need to travel this way.

