WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer was struck by a train on Monday afternoon in Windsor.

Virginia State Police say the tractor-trailer caught fire and part of it went into a nearby ditch at Windsor Boulevard and Route 258, near the Burger King and Dairy Queen.

Police didn’t have information about possible injuries, but WAVY has reached out for more details. They said the truck became disabled on the tracks before it was struck by the Norfolk Southern train.

Part of the tractor-trailer after it was struck by a train (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Troopers were still at the scene as of 3:15 p.m. investigating. Check back for updates on this breaking news.