Tractor-trailer gets stuck inside Downtown Tunnel after scraping roof; multiple crashes reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer is stuck inside the westbound Downtown Tunnel from Norfolk to Portsmouth after scraping the top of the tunnel Tuesday morning.

The incident caused multiple crashes and has stopped all traffic through the westbound tube.

Virginia State Police say the driver of a gold SUV and two children inside the SUV were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a crash involving the tractor-trailer and another SUV.

A second crash, also involving two SUVs, happened due to the emergency stop of traffic after the trailer became stuck. No injuries were reported in that crash.

Photos of the scene show a blue device on top of the tractor-trailer, which scraped the roof of the tunnel.

Police say the westbound tube will remain closed in the meantime.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.