SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer filled with cotton caught on fire on U.S. Route 58 westbound at Pruden Boulevard in Suffolk Monday morning.
No one was injured.
Suffolk Fire Chief Mike Barakey said Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a tractor-trailer on fire around 5:28 a.m. When the first crew arrived seven minutes later, the tractor-trailer was well-involved in fire, he said, and one module of cotton was on fire in the trailer.
Engine 6 put out the fire and Ladder 6 overhauled the cotton, he said, and U.S. Route 58 westbound stayed closed for several hours.
The fire was under control by 5:40 a.m.