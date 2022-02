NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer crashed early Friday morning on Route 13 in Northampton County at Bayford Road, shutting down all southbound lanes.

State Police say it happened around 4:50 a.m. on southbound 13 at Bayford Road/Red Bank Road.

All lanes were still closed as of 7:25 a.m. but detours were in place.

It’s unclear if the driver was injured at this time, check back for updates.