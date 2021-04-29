Fatality reported after dump truck crash on I-64 in Newport News, all eastbound lanes blocked, westbound traffic affected

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A fatal crash involving a dump truck has shut down all eastbound lanes on I-64 near Denbigh Blvd. in Newport News and is causing delays on the westbound side.

The crash happened around mile marker 253 around 1:35 p.m.

There are few details at this time, but photos showed heavy smoke on the roadway. State Police confirmed there was one fatality involving a single dump truck.

Traffic is being rerouted off at Fort Eustis Blvd for the investigation and cleanup. Two lanes of westbound I-64 were also shut down as of 2:45 p.m.

Drivers on both sides of the interstate should expect delays, particularly on eastbound I-64.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.

