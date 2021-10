A tractor-trailer crash has shut down an on-ramp at the I-264 interchange in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer crash has shut down an on-ramp at the I-264 interchange in Norfolk.

Virginia State Police say another vehicle was involved but didn’t have word on potential injuries.

The tractor-trailer was jacked knifed and leaking fuel on the road.

Troopers were at the scene investigating.