TowneBank apologizes for memo giving only African American employees Friday off for Juneteenth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – TowneBank is changing a short-lived policy in regards to the new Juneteenth holiday.

On Wednesday, a memo went out to all TowneBank employees offering African American employees a paid day for this Friday, the new state-recognized Juneteenth holiday.

Since that memo went out, TowneBank has issued a statement saying upon further reflection, they will now give all employees a paid day off to be used at their discretion.

The revised memo states, “We regret any misunderstanding created by our earlier decision and extend our sincerest apology.”

TowneBank says they are legally unable to close on Friday.

In their statement, provided to 10 On Your Side, the bank also encourages all of its employees to reflect on what Juneteenth represents to the history of our nation.

In the memo we announced that, in observance of Juneteenth, TowneBank would give all of our “African American teammates” the day off to observe this important day in our country’s history. Upon further reflection, we understand that all Americans should observe the significance of Juneteenth. Since we are not legally authorized to close the bank, we will provide an additional day of personal leave to all Towne family members that can be taken at their discretion. Any African American employee who would prefer to work Friday and take another day off can do so as well. This applies to all of our bank offices and subsidiaries.

G. Robert Aston, Jr. TowneBank Executive Chairman

