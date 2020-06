EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton Police are looking to locate a stolen tow-behind trailer and a portable toilet.

Police say the items were taken from a work site at West Gale Baptist Church on Gale St on June 3.

The trailer is black in color with North Carolina license plate showing AF86051. The portable toilet is red and white in color.

If you have any information on the location of the items, you are asked to contact the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-5144.