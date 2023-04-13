NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 3-day biking event in Newport News is being billed as Virginia’s largest bike series.

The “Tour of Newport News runs from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16, and will feature more than 900 bicyclists across multiple races. It’s a Virginia Cycling Association Best All-round Rider (VCA BAR) event. The deadline to register is Thursday at 9 p.m.

The first race on Friday features street sprints on 23rd Street, followed by the Crawford Road Time Trial on Saturday morning. Then there’s the Newport News Twilight Criterium on Saturday afternoon/evening, before a circuit race at Fort Eustis on Sunday.

There’s also a kids fun race on Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

The City of Newport News says drivers should expect road closures on both Friday and Saturday, with 23rd Street closed to all traffic from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Here’s the full list of closures for Saturday, which will take place from noon to 9:30 p.m.:

West Avenue: 25 th to 26 th Streets will be closed to ALL traffic; 23 rd Street to 25 th Street and 26 th Street to 28 th Street will be closed to through traffic

To see the full list of races and how to watch, click here.