NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 3-day biking event in Newport News is being billed as Virginia’s largest bike series.
The “Tour of Newport News runs from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16, and will feature more than 900 bicyclists across multiple races. It’s a Virginia Cycling Association Best All-round Rider (VCA BAR) event. The deadline to register is Thursday at 9 p.m.
The first race on Friday features street sprints on 23rd Street, followed by the Crawford Road Time Trial on Saturday morning. Then there’s the Newport News Twilight Criterium on Saturday afternoon/evening, before a circuit race at Fort Eustis on Sunday.
There’s also a kids fun race on Saturday at 1:15 p.m.
The City of Newport News says drivers should expect road closures on both Friday and Saturday, with 23rd Street closed to all traffic from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Here’s the full list of closures for Saturday, which will take place from noon to 9:30 p.m.:
- West Avenue: 25th to 26th Streets will be closed to ALL traffic; 23rd Street to 25th Street and 26th Street to 28th Street will be closed to through traffic
- Washington Avenue: Closed to all traffic from 25th Street to 28th Street
- Huntington Avenue: Closed to ALL traffic from 26th Street to 28th Street
- 25th Street: Closed to ALL traffic from West Street to Washington Avenue; Closed to through traffic from Washington Avenue to Huntington Avenue
- 26th Street: Closed to ALL traffic from West Avenue to Huntington Avenue
- 27th Street: Closed to ALL traffic from Washington Avenue to Huntington Avenue
