NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – When it comes to the water on tap, Norfolk’s has been judged the best-tasting in the state.

The city finished first out of 25 entities across the state who took part in the American Water Works Association’s Best in Virginia Taste Test earlier this month. It credits “the great work of our Department of Utilities” for the honor.

Norfolk will now represent the state in the Best of The Best Tap Water Taste Test held at the association’s national annual conference and exposition.

