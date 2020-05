PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Portsmouth detectives say a 33-year-old Portsmouth man was the victim of a homicide on Columbia Street in early April.

Detectives say 33-year-old Curtis Walton was fatally shot back on April 8 in the 3600 block of Columbia Street, not far from the intersection of Airline and Frederick boulevards. He was shot in the torso and later died at the hospital.