Top Local Headlines | April 21

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY News 10’s Stephanie Harris reports has the rundown of the top local headlines for the afternoon of April 21.
Read more in the links below:
- NC April 21 COVID-19 update: Cooper to speak at 2 Tuesday; 34 new deaths, 187 new cases reported
- Virginia April 21 COVID-19 update: 640 new cases reported Tuesday as health dept. starts adding probable cases
- Newport News Police investigate two Friday night shootings, one of them deadly
Latest Posts
- Wendy’s to give out free chicken nuggets at every location Friday
- Mexican president getting cozy with mother of ‘El Chapo’ a ‘slap in the face’ to crime fighters
- LIVE NOW: Virus forces cancellation of iconic events like Oktoberfest
- Two men arrested after body was discovered behind Tabb Library in York County
- Knoxville creator talks about the release of ‘Outer Banks’ on Netflix