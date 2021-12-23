Tolls going up again in 2022 for South Norfolk Jordan Bridge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
South_Norfolk_Jordan_Bridge_operators_su_0_20190517024723

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The new year brings another toll increase for the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge.

Drivers of two-axle vehicles will pay $2.75 per trip during peak and off-peak hours, a 10 cent increase from 2021, starting on Jan. 1, 2022. The bridge’s toll for two-axle vehicles has increased by 10 cents each year for the last several years.

Toll rates for three-axle vehicles (including cars with trailers) start at $6.05 per trip, a 20 cent increase, but go up to $10.25 at peak hours from 5:30-9:00 a.m. and 2:30-7:00 p.m. on weekdays. Off-peak rates are on all other weekday hours, weekends and holidays (New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4th/Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day). 

The rates above are for E-Zpass drivers. Those who pay by plate will be charged an extra $3.30 (for 2-axle vehicles) or $3.80 (for 3-axle vehicles).

The privately run bridge is a separate entity from Elizabeth River Tunnels, which runs the Midtown and Downtown Tunnels from Portsmouth to Norfolk. Rates for those routes will increase by 9 cents during normal hours and 17 cents during peak times. Heavy vehicles will pay 26 cents and 69 cents more, respectively.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10