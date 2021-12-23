Tolls going up again in 2022 for South Norfolk Jordan Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The new year brings another toll increase for the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge.

Drivers of two-axle vehicles will pay $2.75 per trip during peak and off-peak hours, a 10 cent increase from 2021, starting on Jan. 1, 2022. The bridge’s toll for two-axle vehicles has increased by 10 cents each year for the last several years.

Toll rates for three-axle vehicles (including cars with trailers) start at $6.05 per trip, a 20 cent increase, but go up to $10.25 at peak hours from 5:30-9:00 a.m. and 2:30-7:00 p.m. on weekdays. Off-peak rates are on all other weekday hours, weekends and holidays (New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4th/Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day).

The rates above are for E-Zpass drivers. Those who pay by plate will be charged an extra $3.30 (for 2-axle vehicles) or $3.80 (for 3-axle vehicles).

The privately run bridge is a separate entity from Elizabeth River Tunnels, which runs the Midtown and Downtown Tunnels from Portsmouth to Norfolk. Rates for those routes will increase by 9 cents during normal hours and 17 cents during peak times. Heavy vehicles will pay 26 cents and 69 cents more, respectively.