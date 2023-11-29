VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Toll prices are going up again for the 17.6-mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel that connects the Eastern Shore to Hampton Roads.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, the price for a one-way trip for most vehicles during peak season (May 15 to September 15) will go up to $21, up from the current price of $18 set during the last increase in tolls in 2019.

The toll will be $16 one-way for the rest of the year, up from the current $14 off peak price. Return trips in 24 hours will stay at $6 for off peak, but will go up from $1 to $2 during peak season.

Here’s a look at the new pricing for cars, motorcycles, buses and more:

This is the third planned toll increase approved by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission in the past decade (the last two were in 2014 and 2019). The commission voted back in 2013 to increase tolls about 10% every five years to pay for the new Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project, which recently had its completion timeline pushed back to December 2027 after its tunnel boring machine hit a large ship anchor. The tunnel machine is expected to restart its work in February 2024.

The bridge-tunnel says it will hold a public information session about the toll increases and have information about the general overview of the Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project at the Eastern Shore Welcome Center next to the toll plaza on Thursday, December 14 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.