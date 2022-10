NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News.

The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof.

Firefighters respond to a fire at E&E Discount Tires in Newport News on October 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Newport News Fire Department)

No injuries have been reported and crews were still working the fire as of 7:05 a.m.

The fire is under investigation and no one was inside at the time, firefighters say.