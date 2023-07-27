HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – A heat wave is spreading across the United States, and being outside in that weather can have dangerous impacts.

According to the CDC around 700 people die from heat-related illnesses in the U.S. Some of the most vulnerable groups include young children, pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and people with chronic medical conditions.

The body cools itself by sweating but sometimes sweating isn’t enough, and staying in the hot sun could send some people to the hospital or worse.

Some heat-related illnesses people suffer from include dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. Symptoms of these illnesses include muscle cramps, fatigue, vomiting, dizziness, or fainting.

So, what can help prevent you from getting sick? Experts say to drink water and wear light clothes with lighter colors. People are also reminded during extreme heat to not leave kids and pets in cars and to limit physical activity.

This heat comes at a time when athletes across Hampton Roads are gearing up for the fall season, which means spending hours on the field. A local doctor hopes players and coaches put their health first.

“When you look at a lot of these incidences of events on the field, a lot of it is due to dehydration and just the heat itself. So I would say they have to be mindful of practice times and keeping the players hydrated,” Cardiologist Dr. Keith Newby said.