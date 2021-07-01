Tidewater Community College to host job fairs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College (TCC) is hosting a series of job fair to help fill open adjunct faculty positions across their four campuses.

The first event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 13 at the Joint-Use Library on the Virginia Beach campus.

A second event will be held the following day, July 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Student Center on the Portsmouth campus.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with pathway deans and faculty from all four campuses, as well as HR staff about other open job opportunities.

The following fields are looking to hire:

Arts and Humanities

Art

Music

Engineering, Science and Math

Chemistry

Engineering

Environmental Science

Geology

Health Professions

Nurse Aide

Nursing (Clinical)

Professional and Public Service

Horticulture

Manufacturing and Transportation

Automotive

Diesel

Machining

Marine

Mechatronics

Maritime and Skilled Trades

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

Electrical

Engineering for Natural Science

Maritime

Safety

Trucking

Welding

For more information and to apply, visit their jobs site.

