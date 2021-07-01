Tidewater Community College to host job fairs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College (TCC) is hosting a series of job fair to help fill open adjunct faculty positions across their four campuses.
The first event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 13 at the Joint-Use Library on the Virginia Beach campus.
A second event will be held the following day, July 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Student Center on the Portsmouth campus.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with pathway deans and faculty from all four campuses, as well as HR staff about other open job opportunities.
The following fields are looking to hire:
Arts and Humanities
- Art
- Music
Engineering, Science and Math
- Chemistry
- Engineering
- Environmental Science
- Geology
Health Professions
- Nurse Aide
- Nursing (Clinical)
Professional and Public Service
- Horticulture
Manufacturing and Transportation
- Automotive
- Diesel
- Machining
- Marine
- Mechatronics
Maritime and Skilled Trades
- Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
- Electrical
- Engineering for Natural Science
- Maritime
- Safety
- Trucking
- Welding
For more information and to apply, visit their jobs site.