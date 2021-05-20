Tidewater Community College recognized for maritime programs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) named Tidewater Community College (TCC) as a Center of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education.

This designation, announced via press release on Wednesday, recognizes community colleges and training institutions for their work in preparing learners for careers in the maritime industry.

TCC is now one of two institutions in Virginia to receive this designation, as well as one of only 27 across the country.

“TCC is committed to continuing the legacy of offering high-quality education and career training for the next generation of maritime professionals,” said TCC President Marcia Conston.

Originally authorized under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2018, this program is aimed to assist the development of the maritime industry. A particular focus is on diversity and inclusion within the industry.

“This designation gives us a seal of approval for the work we’re doing in providing quality training for those entering the maritime industry,” added Tamara Williams, TCC’s vice president of Workforce Solutions.