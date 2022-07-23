HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Tidewater Community College announced on Friday that it will freeze tuition and fees for the 2022-2023 academic year.

This is the fifth year in a row that the State Board for Community Colleges has voted to hold tuition and fees for in-state students, which account for nine out of every ten students.

“With prices rising on everything from food to gas, we are grateful for the decision by the State Board to freeze tuition and fees for our students,” said TCC President Marcia Conston. “This reaffirms a commitment to removing barriers to higher education and ensuring access and affordability for our students and their families.”

In-state tuition and mandatory fees will remain at $185.35 per credit hour. Tuition for out-of-state students will remain the same at $385.45.

According to a press release, community college tuition and mandatory fees make up around one-third of the comparable cost of attending a four-year public university in Virginia.