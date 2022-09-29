HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Multiple Tidewater Catholic Schools have announced that they will be closed Friday, September 30 due to the inclement weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

Christ the King Catholic School in Norfolk posted to their Facebook page, as well as sent out an email to parents, Thursday afternoon stating that they, along with their sister Tidewater Catholic schools will be closed on Friday.

Here is a list of the other Tidewater Catholic schools that have announced closures for Friday:

Jarvisburg Christian Academy

Saint John the Apostle Catholic School

St. Pius X

Start of the Sea Catholic

Ian, as of Thursday afternoon, was downgraded to a tropical storm. It is expected to bring several inches of rain along with wind gusts of 35-45 mph to the Hampton Roads area starting Friday and carrying through the weekend. The potential for isolated tornadoes is also possible for parts of the area, according to the Super Doppler 10 Weather Team.

For a full list of school closures, click here.