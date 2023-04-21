VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It was another Party of the Ages Thursday at the Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach, as the life stories of seniors were turned into art that had a personal meaning for each.

The event, sponsored by the Tidewater Arts Outreach and presented by Westminster Cantebury on Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Shores, featured five Hampton Roads residents, or inspirations, who were each paired with an artist from the region who turned their life stories into original songs, art and fashion.

The artists, and their inspirations, met in February, and then once again Thursday, where they got to hear and see the works that were inspired by their lives, legacies and personalities for the first time, while in the company of friends and loved ones.

The inspirational seniors included:

Betty Lachman Tucker, who received the song “Count the Days” by Logan Vath

Everna Lee Taylor received the painting “Emergence” From David Duck

Dr. Mary Daniels, who received the song “The Traveler” from Billy Mercury

David O’Neil, who received a fashion outfit from Sonya Phillips

Robert “Bobby” Gamez, who received the song “San Antone” from musical artist Roger Adams

After the presentations, the party began and gave the young-at-heart Hampton Roads residents a proper celebration.

This year’s event sold out within 72 hours. All proceeds were to benefit the arts outreach programs produced by Tidewater Arts Outreach for older and isolated adults across Hampton Roads.