NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The second and final 50-cent hot dog night of 2022 at Harbor Park is coming up soon.

The Norfolk Tides’ “Turn Back the Clock Night” on Tuesday, August 30, also features 50-cent popcorn and soft drinks.

The last one in July was a big hit, drawing nearly 8,300 hundred fans, with thousands of hot dogs sold.

Keep in mind that you could be waiting a while in line for your frank, but Harbor Park’s open concourse means you won’t have to miss the action on the field.

That Tuesday’s game against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs starts at 6:35 p.m. And the following night is Bark in the Park.

