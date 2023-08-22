NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Looking to score some 50-cent hot dogs?

The Norfolk Tides are hosting their second and last Turn Back the Clock Night of 2023 on Tuesday, with 50-cent popcorn and sodas, too.

First pitch against the Durham Bulls is at 6:35 p.m., but you’ll want to get their early because these nights are always a hot ticket. Keep in mind also that the lines can be a bit long for hot dogs.

The Tides play Bulls through Sunday at Harbor Park. On Friday, there’s a patriotic hat giveaway sponsored by WAVY. It’s also U.S. Coast Guard Night. They’re also holding a Back to School Night on Wednesday to collect school supplies.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.