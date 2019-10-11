Tidal flooding to remain an issue Friday night as Melissa moves off coast

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tidal flooding is making a splash across the Outer Banks and in Hampton Roads.

A viewer sent in video from Buxton that showed water pouring inland from the ocean.

Some schools in Cape Hatteras also closed Friday because of unsafe road conditions from the flooding.

Crews continue to work on parts of NC Highway 12 after a storm caused dune erosion north of Rodanthe on Thursday.

NCDOT continues to keep NC 12 from the Oregon Inlet Bridge south to Murlow Beach closed due to ocean overwash.

Officials are telling drivers to closely monitor road conditions.

Back in Norfolk, water filled the streets near the Hague and receded a few hours later.

Water also filled the streets near 18th Bay Street.

The flooding also caused problems for people trying to use the Elizabeth River Ferry. HRT officials briefly stopped ferry service and dispatched buses to get riders at the impacted ferry landings. Service reopened a few hours later but HRT is monitoring the incoming tide and said they’ll send buses back out if flooding happens again.

High tide will be around 8:40 Friday night.

We could see conditions similar or slightly worse than Thursday but it won’t be a significant increase. Be sure to stay with WAVY for updates