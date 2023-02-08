HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Thunderbirds are looking for a “Hometown Hero” nominee.
The chosen “Hometown Hero” will get to fly in the backseat of an F-16 on Friday, March 5, which is the day before the Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show taking place May 6-7 at Langley AFB.
The nominee should be a member of the Hampton Roads community.
Heroes might include, but are not limited to:
• Wounded warriors (pending medical clearance)
• An average citizen who heroically saved a life
• A renowned teacher
• A community humanitarian volunteer
• A local firefighter, paramedic, or police officer
• One who mentors children or volunteers as a coach or tutor in a youth program
• Someone who dedicates their life to working with at-risk children
If you would like to nominate someone for this special opportunity, fill out the form below and
e-mail it to 633ABW.PA.CommunityEngagement@us.af.mil.
The deadline for applications is 12 p.m. on February 27.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.