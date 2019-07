PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It is nature’s way of summoning our attention. Those fiery sunsets that surround our cities, neighborhoods and beaches are an endless source of wonder in an age where we notice too little of our surroundings.

WAVY Anchor Tom Schaad began photographing these cosmic artworks a few years ago, and wants to share just a few images of what we see everyday — if we only take the time to notice the beauty Through the Lens.