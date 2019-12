Photo courtesy of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were transported to a local hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Saturday.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred at Denbigh Boulevard and Route 17 Eastbound.

Dispatchers say they received the first call for the crash around 3 p.m.

Denbigh Boulevard was blocked off and as of 5 p.m., the road was reopened to traffic.

State police responded and are investigating the crash.

