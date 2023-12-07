NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three teens have been charged in connection to a shooting at a 7-Eleven that occurred over the summer, police said.

Police were called to the location at 1510 E Brambleton Avenue for a gunshot disturbance on Aug. 18 around 2:30 p.m., police said. Later, three men and a woman walked into the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital suffering non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation determined that the two incidents were related.

Keith Newby. Courtesy: PPD Camari Warren. Courtesy: PPD

Detectives charged Camari L. Warren, 18, of Portsmouth, and Keith A. Newby, 19, of Portsmouth and a 17-year-old boy with three counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm.

10 On Your Side has reached out to police as to why there are only three counts when police confirmed four victims, and are waiting for a response.

The 17-year-old boy is currently being held in Norfolk Detention Center. Warren and Newby were arrested in the city of Portsmouth on Nov. 30, and are currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond, police said.

Warren is also facing additional charges for a separate incident.